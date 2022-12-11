Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are coming off a 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 13, marking their first stalemate of the season as they fall to 7-4-1. Jones didn’t put in his best performance but still delivered a decent amount of points for fantasy managers. Now the Giants will take on the soaring Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional game in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones completed 25 of his 31 passes for a total of 200 yards and one touchdown on the day against the Commanders. He also ran the ball 12 times for another 71 yards but lost a fumble as well. It wasn’t the best performance from the 25-year-old quarterback, who is just two weeks removed from a season-high 341 passing yards in Week 11. His 71 rushing yards led the team on the ground for the day, and he was still able to bring in 17.1 fantasy points which appeased fantasy managers who didn’t get much output from his passing game.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Week 14 will see the Giants go up against an incredibly tough Eagles team, who boasts the best defense in the league as they’ve allowed an average of just 178.5 passing yards per game throughout the entire season. Jones may see some struggles against Philly, so if you have other options, leave him on the bench in Week 14.