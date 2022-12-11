Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are coming off a 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 13, marking their first draw of the season as they sit in third place in the NFC East. WR Darius Slayton almost matched his season-high receiving yard total but couldn’t find the end zone. Will he be worth a start in Week 14 against the Eagles?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton caught 6-of-8 for 90 yards in the Week 13 tie, nearly matching his season high of 95 yards he set in Week 10 against the Texans. It’s the third straight game without a touchdown for the 25-year-old receiver, though he still managed to bring in 15 PPR fantasy points to salvage the day. He led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards on the day as he continues to be consistently involved in the Giants’ offense from week to week. He’s seen at least six targets in five of his last six games, topping out at 10 targets in Week 11 against the Lions.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Although the Giants will have their work cut out for them against a very tough Eagles pass defense, Slayton could still be worth a start at the flex spot as he’ll likely be involved in the passing game if QB Daniel Jones can get anything going against Philly.