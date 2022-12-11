Isaiah Hodgins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins took advantage of additional playing time last week and will look to build on his first career touchdown reception heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins

With Kenny Golladay out with an illness, Hodgins saw six passes go his way, and he caught five balls for 44 yards with a touchdown, the first of his two-year pro career. Golladay is back from his illness, so it will be interesting to see if Hodgins did enough to earn more consistent time on the field. The Giants' pass catchers will go up against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks first in passing yards allowed per game (178.5).

Start or sit in Week 14?

There is no reason to consider Hodgins regardless of league size in Week 14.