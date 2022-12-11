Daniel Bellinger start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger returned to the field last week and after missing several weeks with an injury. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup in Week 14, here is an overview of what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger had not played since Week 7 due to a fractured eye socket and septum, and it was encouraging to see five targets to his way in last week’s 20-20- tie against the Washington Commanders. He caught all five passes for 24 yards, and the targets and receptions both tied for season highs in his rookie year. He will get a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo to catch four passes for 68 yards in Week 13.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Bellinger is flirting with top-10 tight end status in Week 14, so there are certainly scenarios where he could be worth consideration on Sunday.