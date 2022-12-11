Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 in what will mark the first of two meetings between these division rivals this season. Throughout this year it has been a carousel of names in the Ravens’ backfield, with running back Gus Edwards expected to take the field on Sunday. Does the veteran rusher make sense to be included in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards’ fantasy managers are hoping for a get-right game in Week 14 after the Ravens' tailback was effectively shut down last week. He totaled just 1.2 PPR fantasy points after seeing just six carries go for 12 yards, and to make matters worse, his volume of carries was behind fellow backfield teammate Kenyan Drake. On a good day, Edwards would still present some flex appeal, but his volume of touches could be limited with J.K. Dobbins potentially returning soon, as well as the dual-threat ability of newly crowned starter Tyler Huntley.

Edwards draws a tough matchup this week, however, with the Steelers having the seventh-ranked run defense heading into Week 14. Additionally, they allow the 14th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tailbacks, so at best they’re average in ceding points to the position. The fact that Baltimore remains a run-first offense plays in Edwards’ favor, but the truth is that it's anyone’s guess as to who benefits from the majority of carries each week going forward.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Given the moving parts in the backfield, namely the potential return of Dobbins, as well as the tough run defense on deck, Edwards is best kept on the bench for Week 14.