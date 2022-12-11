JK Dobbins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins has a chance to return to the field this week when his team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether or not he should be in fantasy football lineups is another matter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB JK Dobbins

Dobbins was activated from injured reserve on Saturday; he was designated for return back on Nov. 28. Head coach John Harbaugh hinted late in the week that this move could be coming.

Even active, it’s questionable just what kind of role he could play this week, in his first game since Week 6. There was a time when Dobbins was the preferred candidate to lead Baltimore’s backfield committee, but the team has taken a more scatter approach lately. Last week against Denver, Kenyan Drake had seven carries, while Gus Edwards had six. Quarterback Tyler Huntley led the team with 10 carries after taking over for an injured Lamar Jackson.

Start or sit in Week 14?

It might be best to first see how the situation plays out in the Ravens’ backfield before committing to him in your lineup.