Demarcus Robinson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the NFL season, marking the first time these longtime rivals go head-to-head this year. The Ravens receiving corps has been a carousel of names in 2022, with Demarcus Robinson among the few that has made an impact in recent weeks. Does that make him a surefire starter as fantasy managers look to finalize their lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

The WR1 position in Baltimore has fluctuated this season due to a number of injuries, and Robinson has taken on the role as of late. The veteran wideout posted a team-high seven receptions last week versus the Broncos, but the volume of catches did not correlate to high yardage. Robinson finished with 41 receiving yards with an average of 5.9 yards per reception, with his longest catch of the day going for just 10 yards. Robinson, along with the larger receiving corps, should see his fantasy ceiling take a step back in Week 14.

Lamar Jackson is expected to be sidelined with an injury and in relief comes Tyler Huntley, who finished with just 187 passing yards last week. Huntley presents dual-threat ability as both a passer and a runner, but he undoubtedly leans toward the latter. Despite the Steelers allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to receivers, that advantage is for naught if the Ravens opt to run the ball more with Huntley.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Baltimore’s receiving corps has been full of uncertainty all season and that trend continues in Week 14. Fantasy managers would be better off finding receiving options elsewhere and that means Robinson is better kept on the bench this week.