Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will face their longtime rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, in what will mark the first of two meetings this season. The matchups between these two have largely been noteworthy, with big performances from key playmakers coming as a result. With that in mind, does it make sense to have confidence in wide receiver Devin Duvernay as a fantasy starter in Week 14?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay has been a boom-or-bust fantasy candidate for much of this season and the trend continued in last week’s win over the Broncos. Despite being on the field for 94 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, Duvernay finished with just six catches for 34 yards, with his longest catch of the day going for 13 yards. Lamar Jackson’s go-to target on the outside has shifted over the course of this season, but now the franchise quarterback will be sidelined in Week 14 due to injury.

As a result, the Ravens will be running with Tyler Huntley as the starter on Sunday, who finished with just 187 passing yards last week against Denver. While Huntley’s dual-threat ability makes him individually valuable from a fantasy lens, it undoubtedly means the rest of the offense takes a hit to their fantasy ceiling. Don’t be surprised to see Baltimore, who is already a run-first offense, play into the run game more prominently at the expense of Duvernay and the other receivers.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Huntley’s start makes the Ravens receivers, including Duvernay, too much of a fantasy risk to confidently start this week. Keep him on the bench for Week 14.