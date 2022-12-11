Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has been getting better as the season has gone on. This will be one of his biggest tests yet as he will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest rival. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Through nine games, Pickett has thrown for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He struggled with turnovers his first few games but has thrown zero interceptions in the past four games and they’re 3-1 in that time frame. I think he’ll throw one this week against the Ravens who are due for one.

The Ravens' passing defense has been inconsistent this year. Some weeks they look great, and other weeks they look the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 248 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. With this being a big rivalry game, I would expect the Ravens' pass rush to get after Pickett and make it a long day for him.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pickett should sit.