Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has had a down year. They have tried to get him the ball a bunch, but he hasn’t scored any touchdowns. The Steelers are more of a run-first offense now, especially since Pickett took over as the starter. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Through 12 games, Johnson has 61 receptions for 565 yards. To see him have no touchdowns to this point is shocking. They have tried getting him the ball in the red zone and it hasn’t worked out. He’s due to start scoring touchdowns at some point which could be this week. In their first matchup with the Ravens last season, he caught two touchdown passes.

The Ravens' defense has been inconsistent this season. They have looked like the worst passing defense in the NFL times and one of the best as well. They’re allowing 248 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. Injuries have hurt them as they’ve been without Marcus Williams since Week 5. There is a chance he returns for this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Johnson is an intriguing option for DFS as he’s had some success against the Ravens. I would sit him in season-long fantasy and DFS.