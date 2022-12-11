George Pickens start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

It has been a good first season for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Even with the struggling quarterback play, Pickens has made a big difference when they get him involved. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens has 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. He’s coming off a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons where he had just one catch for two yards. And he voiced his frustrations on the sideline to which head coach Mike Tomlin fully defended his guy. Expect him to be heavily involved in the game plan this week.

The Ravens are allowing 248 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. They have been up and down this season. Ballhawking safety Marcus Williams could be back this week which would be great for this defense. With the struggles from Pickens last week, I expect him to have success in his first game against the rival Ravens.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pickens should start.