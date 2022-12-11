Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been one of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s top targets. We could see them become one of the top tight end-quarterback duos in the future if they keep it up. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Through 12 games, Freiermuth has 50 receptions for 597 yards and a touchdown. Just one touchdown is concerning, but the passing touchdowns have been limited. He should have 2-3 more as the season comes to an end. Freiermuth has 70+ yards in two of his last three games.

The Ravens' passing defense is one of the most inconsistent in the NFL. They’re allowing 248 passing yards per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Ravens are allowing 8.9 points to tight ends per game. I would expect Freiermuth to have some success this week. The Steelers must get the passing game going with how good the Ravens run defense has been.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Freiermuth should start.