Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to face the Tennessee Titans for Week 14 of the NFL season. The Titans stand in as 3.5-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

What does this matchup mean for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is listed as questionable, so you’ll need to double-check his status on Sunday. The Jaguars’ QB has been playing some solid football lately, hitting 21+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. The matchup at Tennessee looks good too, as the Titans have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Depending on his final injury status, Lawrence could put forth useful fantasy production in Week 14.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start. Double-check that Lawrence (questionable) is playing, and feel free to start him if he’s active.