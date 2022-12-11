Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Jaguars WR Christian Kirk? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk had a mediocre game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, but he bounced back for 6 receptions on 8 targets for 104 yards at the Detroit Lions last Sunday. With that, Kirk has seen eight or more targets in four straight games. He has posted 21+ fantasy points in two of those outings, and there’s a chance he gets back to that level against a Tennessee team that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start. Consider Kirk a strong WR2 for your fantasy squad in Week 14.