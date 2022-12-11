Zay Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Jaguars WR Zay Jones? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones

First off, Jones is questionable for this game, so we’ll need to wait for a status update on Sunday morning before making a final decision. Jones had strong back-to-back games prior to a flop last week against the Detroit Lions. Even though Jones only finished with two receptions for 16 yards in that contest, he was still involved with seven targets coming his way. Jones is a bounce-back candidate while facing a Tennessee team that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start. Double-check that Jones (listed as questionable) is playing. If he’s active, then the Jaguars WR makes for a solid fantasy start in a strong matchup.