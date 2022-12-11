Evan Engram start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Jaguars TE Evan Engram? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram has been up and down this season, but that’s what you’ll get at the tight end position (outside of the top players). Having said that, Engram has finished as a top-10 tight end in three of his last six games. He has produced double-digit fantasy points (PPR scoring) in four of his last seven, which is all you are looking for in a tight end filler like him.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start. With so many teams on a bye, Engram profiles as a borderline top-10 option at tight end in Week 14. It helps that he’s facing a Titans team that has allowed the eighth most fantasy points to TEs this season.