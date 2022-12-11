Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill has scored 13 fantasy points or less in back-to-back weeks. In fact, he hasn’t topped that mark in four of his last six starts. His upside is limited in Tennessee’s run-heavy scheme, and a lack of talent at wide receiver doesn’t help. The Jaguars have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, but it’s difficult to believe Tannehill can cash in on that vulnerability.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit. Tannehill doesn’t deserve to start in 12-team fantasy football leagues. Even with numerous teams on a bye, you can do better at the QB position in Week 14.