Robert Woods start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 11 while airing on CBS. What does this matchup mean for Titans WR Robert Woods? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods hasn’t done much from a fantasy football standpoint this season. He has finished as a top-30 receiver in just two-of-12 games this season, and it’s difficult to trust him moving forward. Fellow Titans WR Treylon Burks has been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup against the Jaguars, but Woods failed to step up in Burks’ absence earlier this season. The veteran had lines of four catches for 37 yards, three catches for 26 yards, two catches for 26 yards, and zero catches in four games without Burks.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit. You can safely ignore Woods for fantasy football purposes in Week 14.