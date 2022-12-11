Austin Hooper, Chigoziem Okonkwo start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Titans TEs Austin Hooper and Chigoziem Okonkwo? Should you start either of them in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TEs Austin Hooper & Chigoziem Okonkwo

It’s extremely rare for an offense to have a pair of fantasy viable tight ends. The run-heavy Titans are not an exception to that rule, as there’s not enough volume for Hooper and Okonkwo to find a consistent path to fantasy production. Hooper came through with a two-touchdown performance (19.6 PPR fantasy points) against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, but those were his only scores of the year. Okonkwo has outperformed Hooper in the last two games, but it’s hard to envision him seeing enough targets to make a fantasy impact.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit. Go ahead and sit both Titans' TEs in Week 14.