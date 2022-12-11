Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers logged a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12 as Sam Darnold got his first start of the season. After a bye in Week 13, Darnold and the Panthers will get back at it with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold threw 11-for-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown in his season debut, adding three rushing attempts for three yards and another score on the ground. Most of the offense was run on the ground, so not a whole lot was asked of Darnold as he only threw the ball 19 times. He’s set to get the starting job again in Week 14 against the Seahawks after Baker Mayfield was released by the Panthers earlier this week, and it’s safe to assume that Darnold will remain the starter for the rest of the season.

Start or sit in Week 14?

With only one mediocre game under his belt, Darnold should be left on waivers for Week 14 despite being named as the starter against the Seahawks. His 16.9 fantasy points against the Broncos weren’t quite good enough to recommend picking him up this week, even as a streamer.