D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye week which was preceded by a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. D’Onta Foreman ran for triple-digit yards for the fourth time this season but looks to have picked up an injury ahead of Week 14. The Panthers will go up against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman

Foreman ran the ball 24 times for 113 yards in the win over the Broncos in Week 12, but failed to find the end zone for the second straight week. Fantasy managers were hoping he’d be involved in the passing game to make up for the lack of a touchdown, but he didn’t see a single target and finished the day with 11.3 fantasy points. He came into practice after the bye week carrying a foot injury that held him out of training on Wednesday but is still expected to suit up for the Seahawks game on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 14?

If Foreman is good to go, he should be good for a start in any lineup based on his volume alone. He’s averaged 19 carries through his last six games and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. If he doesn’t play on Sunday, expect Chuba Hubbard to take over as the lead role in the backfield.