DJ Moore start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye week, but Week 12 saw them handle business as they rolled to a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos. DJ Moore found the end zone for the first time since Week 8 and will look to do it again as the Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

DJ Moore caught 4-of-6 passes for 103 yards and a score in the win over the Broncos, marking his best performance since Week 8, which is the last time he notched a touchdown. He racked up 20.3 PPR fantasy points, finishing as the WR12 for the week. It can’t be a coincidence that Moore sees a big boost in production during Sam Darnold’s first game of the season, bringing promise to fantasy managers now that Darnold looks to be the starting QB for the remainder of the year.

Start or sit in Week 14?

With Darnold starting in a favorable matchup against the Seahawks, DJ Moore is easily worth a start as a WR2, WR3, or flex play in Week 14.