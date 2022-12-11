Terrace Marshall start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a bye week which was preceded by a comfortable 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Terrace Marshall wasn’t too involved in the passing game, although the majority of the offense was handled on the ground in QB Sam Darnold’s first game of the season. The Panthers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, but will Marshall be worth a spot in your starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall

Terrace Marshall caught just one of his three targets in the win over the Broncos, totaling eight yards on the day. In PPR leagues, he at least broke over a full point with 1.8 total fantasy points. It’s his worst output since Week 6 when he failed to catch his lone target, finishing with zero fantasy points, but he’ll look to bounce back in Seattle as Sam Darnold gets more comfortable under center. If Marshall can siphon some more targets from Darnold, he should be able to turn in a solid performance.

Start or sit in Week 14?

With too many conditions needed to trust Marshall to turn in a big performance, it’s best to steer clear of him in Week 14 and leave him on the bench or on waivers. Give Darnold a couple of weeks to sort out who his favorite targets will end up being, while fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Carolina receivers in the meantime.