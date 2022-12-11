Geno Smith start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was a late add to the injury report but was removed a day later ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers. He’ll be ready to go and if you are considering Smith in your fantasy football starting lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith’s career resurgence is showing no signs of slowing down after one of his best fantasy performances of the season in last week’s 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He threw for 367 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and Smith will face a Carolina Panthers defense that ranks 14th in passing yards allowed per game (212.5).

Start or sit in Week 14?

Smith should be looked at as a top-10 fantasy football option at the quarterback position, so you’re probably starting him if he’s on the roster.