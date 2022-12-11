Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, and fantasy managers will look for that to continue into his Week 14 matchup. If you are trying to decide whether to use him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect out of Lockett.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett is coming off a monster performance when he caught nine of the 12 passes that went his way for 128 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The receptions, targets and yards were all season highs, and Locket will get a matchup with the Carolina Panthers, which rank 14th in passing yards allowed per game (212.5).

Start or sit in Week 14?

Lockett is a top-20 wide receiver option from a fantasy perspective, so there are a lot of scenarios where he could be put into your lineup on Sunday.