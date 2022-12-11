Noah Fant start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant caught a touchdown pass in his last time out, and fantasy owners will look for more of that heading into Sunday afternoon’s matchup. If you are considering using Fant in Week 14, here’s a look at what you can expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant caught four of the five passes that went his way for 42 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Fellow Seattle tight end Will Dissly is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, which would bring an additional boost to Fant’s fantasy value if he’s unable to go. The Panthers allowed Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich to catch two passes for 11 yards in their last game.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Fant is outside the top 10 among tight ends for fantasy purposes this weekend. You can probably do better at the position.