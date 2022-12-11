Tom Brady start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had a down season to say the least. But it was impressive to see him come back from 14 points down last week and get the win against the divisional rival New Orleans Saints. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady's struggles have been shocking this season. Through 12 games, he has thrown for 3,332 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. His lack of interceptions has been incredible, but the offense isn't scoring points. They seem tentative to take more deep shots and Mike Evans isn't having a great year. If they want to make noise in the playoffs, they need to get Evans the ball more.

The 49ers are arguably the best defense in the NFL. They have been great for the past three seasons. They’re allowing 208.3 passing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. They have a decent pass rush and are great in the red zone. Brady will have his hands full and I see this being a low-scoring game. I would stay away from Brady this week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brady should sit.