Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has some competition for RB1 in Tampa Bay now with Rachaad White’s success this year. The combination of the two is dangerous and hopefully, they can make it work for the next few seasons. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette has been banged up this season, but he’s missed just one game. Through 11 games, Fournette has 145 carries for 511 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 49 receptions for 347 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Tom Brady loves dumping the ball off to running backs which is why Fournette and White both are good fantasy plays.

The 49ers have been one of the best defenses in the NFL with DeMeco Ryans as the defensive coordinator. They allow 75.6 rushing yards per game, the best in the NFL. If the Bucs were a run-first offense, I would stay away from their running backs. But they’re so involved in the passing game, that they can still have good fantasy weeks.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Fournette should start.