Rachaad White start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has had a great rookie season. He has made a name for himself and is splitting time in the backfield with Leonard Fournette. If they stay together, they can make a good backfield for years to come. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

In 12 games, he has 83 carries for 314 yards and a touchdown. He also has 35 receptions for 221 yards and a receiving touchdown as well. They use him much more in the passing game which is not much of a surprise. He has a tough matchup this week.

The 49ers are one of the best defenses in the NFL. They allow 75.6 rushing yards per game, the best in the NFL. If the Bucs were a run-first offense, I would stay away from their running backs. But with White’s involvement in the passing game, he is a player to take a look at this week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

White is a good value play for DFS this week.