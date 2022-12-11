Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The 49ers welcome the Bucs to town in Week 14 and it marks a significant turning point for San Francisco. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fractured his foot last week against the Dolphins and is done for at least the rest of the regular season. Rookie Brock Purdy replaced him and played impressively, but now gets set for his first career start. What can we expect from the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant draft pick?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Last week against the Dolphins, Purdy threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He finished the game with 14.3 points. Prior to his injury, Garoppolo threw for 56 yards on the team’s opening drive, which accounted for 2.24 fantasy points.

Purdy impressed in his first significant action, but it’s a tiny sample size for fantasy considerations. Maybe he proves to be a diamond in the rough that can put together Garoppolo-like numbers. Maybe he’s even more than that and gives the 49ers a huge opportunity. Or most likely, he can make the occasional play, but is exactly what we think he is: a seventh round pick who has a limited floor and ceiling.

He retains value as a bench option, and two-QB leagues or flex leagues might require him playing. But it’s all a roll of the dice.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Sit Purdy in most leagues, but let’s see how he does when the opponent knows he’s the guy all game.