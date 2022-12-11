Jordan Mason start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason seems to have claimed the team’s No. 2 spot in the backfield after two solid performances. But is that enough for him to be included in your fantasy football lineup this week?

Mason carried the ball eight times for 51 yards last week, the only running back to carry the ball beyond starter Christian McCaffrey. The week before that, he had five carries for 25 yards. He’s claimed the spot once held by the now-injured Elijah Mitchell.

With wide receiver Deebo Samuel also getting a few touches in the backfield, Mason’s role is limited, and not large enough to merit any fantasy consideration. However, if McCaffrey were to suffer an injury, Mason would assume the starting job.

Start or sit in Week 14?

If you have an open spot on your fantasy bench, it could be worth stashing Mason in case McCaffrey does get hurt.