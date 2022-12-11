Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 with a huge storyline sitting above all else. The 49ers are sending out rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot fracture last week. Purdy impressed in relief of Garoppolo last week, but this will be his first start. The Bucs have had a week to break down his college and recent NFL film. But what will it mean for the 49ers offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk has had a strong season, ranking 18th among all wide receivers. He had his double digit fantasy point streak snapped, but remains a consistently solid option. The question is what we can expect from him now that Purdy is taking over. It’s anybody’s guess, but we know that Aiyuk has had a solid floor this year.

Start or sit in Week 14?

He’s been a strong WR2 this year, but we might have to downgrade him a little for now. He’s worth a flex start, and there is still WR2 upside, but there’s a lot of questions.