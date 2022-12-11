George Kittle start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but they’ll be on quarterback No. 3 of the season, Brock Purdy. The question we have before us here is if Purdy can help tight end George Kittle produce enough fantasy points to be worth a start.

Like most tight ends, Kittle has been inconsistent this season, but he’s had a much higher fantasy points ceiling than the majority of tight ends. Unfortunately, he’s had three duds over his last four games. The other game happened to be his highest fantasy game of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers, TE, George Kittle

Purdy could be fine, especially in a Kyle Shanahan offense, but he’s not going to blow anyone’s socks off with his arm. That could bode well for Kittle, who should be a player Purdy can rely on for short passes and to then get plenty of yards after the catch.

Kittle is hard to start based solely on his quarterback and inconsistency’s, but I’m willing to do so as long as you don’t feel good about another tight end on your team.

Start or sit in Week 14?

Start Kittle.