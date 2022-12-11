Cam Brate, Cade Otton start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight ends Cam Brate and Cade Otton are two of Brady’s top targets when on the field. Since Brate has gone down, Otton has been heavily involved in the offense, especially in the red zone. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TE Cam Brate, Cade Otton

Through seven games, Brate has 16 receptions for 137 yards. Injuries have hurt him this season and it’ll be interesting to see how he plays in his return as he dealt with a neck injury. Otton has 32 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games. This week, it’s a tough choice but I would lean toward Otton.

The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. DeMeco Ryans has put together a great plan for them as well and could be getting a head coaching job in the offseason. They’re allowing 208.3 passing yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, tight ends are scoring 6.6 points per game which ranks fourth in the NFL. Fred Warner is great in coverage and will be lined up with one of the tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, both Brate and Otton should sit.