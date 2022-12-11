Opening odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The 49ers and Seahawks will face off this coming week at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

This is a huge NFC West showdown, and the stakes have grown even higher with the close of Week 14. The 49ers crushed the Bucs in Brock Purdy’s first start while the Seahawks lost a stunner at home to the Panthers. With those results, San Francisco is now two games up with four remaining. If the 49ers win this game on Thursday, they’ll clinch the NFC West title due to being three games up with three games remaining and having secured the head-to-head tiebreaker with a season sweep.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for 49ers vs. Seahawks in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Seahawks +140

December 6

Point spread: 49ers -1

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Seahawks +100

Early pick: 49ers -3

Normally I’d take the points with Seattle given how wild the NFC West can be. But the 49ers were able to rest some key starters late against the Bucs and I think that will pay off for them on a short week. They’ve got the ground game and defense to grind out a win and that’s what you need on short weeks.