Opening odds for Ravens vs. Browns matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Ravens and Browns will face off this coming week at FirstEnergy Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Ravens extended their reign atop the AFC North with a 16-14 victory over the Steelers. Baltimore will be without Lamar Jackson for the foreseeable future, and backup Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion mid-game. Rookie Anthony Brown stepped in to close out the game at QB.

The Browns fell 23-10 to the Bengals on Sunday to move to 5-8. Nick Chubb was held to just 34 yards out of the backfield, and TE David Njoku notched the only touchdown of the day. Cleveland remains in third place in the AFC North.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Browns in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

December 6

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

Early pick: Browns -3

Depending on the status of Lamar Jackson, this pick could change. For now, it looks like the Ravens are potentially going to be down their third quarterback with Tyler Huntley in concussion protocol. That gives Cleveland the edge.