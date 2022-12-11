Opening odds for Colts vs. Vikings matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Colts and Vikings will face off this coming week at US Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Colts return from a Week 14 bye trying to get on track under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Indianapolis was crushed by Dallas 54-19 in Week 13 and have lost three straight and six of their past seven.

The Vikings had their third loss of the season in Week 14, falling 34-23 to the Detroit Lions. They were held to just 22 rushing yards by Detroit and lost two fumbles.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Vikings in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Vikings -5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190

December 6

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190

Early pick: Colts +5

Indianapolis is only playing for pride but the Colts have fought hard under Jeff Saturday’s leadership. The Vikings are reeling from a tough loss to the Lions and might be in for another hard-fought game here.