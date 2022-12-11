Opening odds for Giants vs. Commanders matchup in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Giants and Commanders will face off this coming week at FedEx Field on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

This will be the second time in three weeks the Giants and Commanders have faced off. A week ago, they finished in a 20-20 tie. Since then, the Giants are coming off a tough 48-22 loss to the Eagles, while the Commanders had a bye in between the two games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Commanders in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170

December 6

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170

Early pick: Giants +4

Washington is coming in off a bye while the Giants have to be demoralized after an ugly home loss to the Eagles. But, considering last week’s tie, I’m inclined to take my chances on another close one.