Opening odds for Falcons vs. Saints matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Falcons and Saints will face off this coming week at Caesars Superdome, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off a Week 14 bye and are in the midst of two-game losing streaks. Atlanta is 5-8 and has lost four of their past five, losing by three to the Steelers and the Commanders by six before the bye. New Orleans is 4-9 and lost by one to the Bucs and were shut out by the 49ers the week prior.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Saints in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Saints -4

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -190, Falcons +160

December 6

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Saints -170, Falcons +145

Early pick: Falcons +4

The Saints and Falcons both had the week off, but Atlanta will be coming in with some new blood as it prepares to start rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback. While it’s always a toss-up to throw in a new kid and expect the team to thrive in the change of pace, it’s certainly not unprecedented and this Saints unit hasn’t exactly been outstanding or consistent this season.