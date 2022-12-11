Opening odds for Eagles vs. Bears matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Eagles and Bears will face off this coming week at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Eagles continued to dominate in Week 14, grabbing their 12th win of the season and clinching a playoff spot with a 48-22 victory over the Giants. Running back Miles Sanders found the end zone twice, and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith grabbed a touchdown pass each.

The Bears are returning from a Week 14 bye and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Justin Fields has shown impressive development this season, but the Bears can’t find anything else consistently enough to get them in the win column.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Bears in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -390, Bears +320

December 6

Point spread: Eagles -7.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -350, Bears +290

Early pick: Eagles -9

Philadelphia still hasn’t clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC yet and should be able to handle a Bears team that will keep things close offensively but struggles defensively. Chicago is coming off a bye and will be better rested but the Eagles are the superior team and should win handily.