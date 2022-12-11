Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Texans matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Chiefs and Texans will face off this coming week at NRG Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs survived a close matchup against the Denver Broncos in which Patric Mahomes turned the ball over three times. This marks their 10th win of the season, and they sit comfortably atop the AFC West.

The Texans kept it close with the Cowboys in Week 14, but a Davis Mills interception on the final drive cemented yet another loss for Houston. With just a single win this season, they have cemented their top draft pick for 2023.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Texans in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Chiefs -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

December 6

Point spread: Chiefs -14

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

Early pick: Texans +14

This might be controversial as one of the best teams in the league goes up against one of the worst, but based off each team’s performance from Week 14, the Texans should, in theory, be able to keep this within two scores.

The Chiefs had a turnover-heavy day against the Broncos and allowed Denver to score the most points they have all season, while the Texans came down to a final drive against the Cowboys. While this might have been the result of two simultaneous flukes or trap matchups, I’m going with Houston to cover here.