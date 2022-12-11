Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Cowboys and Jaguars will face off this coming week TIAA Bank Field, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys got a big scare from the Texans in Week 14 but managed to secure a late victory courtesy of a touchdown from Ezekiel Elliott. The Jaguars managed to come back from an early deficit to defeat the Titans 36-22.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Jaguars in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Cowboys -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215

December 6

Point spread: Cowboys -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215

Early pick: Jaguars +6

The Trevor Lawrence effect finally seems to be taking hold on the Jags’ organization. They easily took care of the Titans this week and have won three of their last five. While they might not be able to pull off a W due to their defensive performances, Lawrence and the offense should keep it close in a shootout.