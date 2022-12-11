Opening odds for Cardinals vs. Broncos matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Cardinals and Broncos will face off this coming week at Empower Field at Mile High, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals will wrap up Week 14 when they host the Patriots on Monday Night Football. They’re 4-8 and have lost four of their past five and sit in third place in the NFC West.

The Broncos kept it close with the Chiefs, but ultimately lost 34-28 despite grabbing three interceptions from Patrick Mahomes. It was Denver’s highest scoring game of the season. This all came in spite of losing Russell Wilson to a concussion. The loss drops them to 3-10, and they sit in fourth place in the AFC West. They have been eliminated from playoff contention.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and we’ll update them when they re-open after we get clarity on Russell Wilson’s status.

December 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Broncos -1

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Broncos -120, Cardinals +100