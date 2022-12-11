Opening odds for Lions vs. Jets matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Lions and Jets will face off this coming week at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lions proved Vegas correct by beating the Vikings in Week 14. Detroit was favored despite having an inferior record. The Jets managed to keep things close against the Bills but ultimately couldn’t get the sweep of their division rivals in a 20-12 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Jets in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Jets -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Jets -120, Lions +100

December 6

Point spread: Jets -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Jets -165, Lions +140

Early pick: Lions +1

The Lions are hitting their stride after a huge victory over the Vikings on Sunday, and the Jets will be coming in with a beat-up Mike White. The quarterback took some big hits today, and with very little depth at the position, the Lions should be poised to strike on both sides of the ball.