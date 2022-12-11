Opening odds for Patriots vs. Raiders matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Patriots and Raiders will face off this coming week at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots will play the Cardinals on Monday to wrap up the current week. They’re 6-6 and looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Raiders will come into Week 15 with extra rest after losing to the Rams on Thursday Night Football this past week. It was an ugly loss for a team with faint playoff hopes. They led all game but gave up a game-winning touchdown drive to the Rams. New Ram Baker Mayfield found Van Jefferson with ten seconds left to stun the Raiders.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Patriots vs. Raiders in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Patriots +100

December 6

Point spread: Raiders -2

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Raiders -130, Patriots +110

Early pick: Patriots +1

We’ll see what the Patriots do Monday against the Cardinals but they’re still in the hunt for the playoffs. The Raiders are faltering in key moments and have had terrible luck closing out games. This is essentially a pick ‘em, so take New England here.