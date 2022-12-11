Opening odds for Titans vs. Chargers matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Titans and Chargers will face off this coming week at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans’ losing streak continued in Week 14 with a 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. At 7-6, they still have a multi-game lead atop the AFC South.

The Chargers close out the Sunday slate in Week 14 when they host the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. LA is 6-6 and sitting in second place in the AFC West and ninth place overall in the conference. They’ve lost three of their last four games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Chargers in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -145, Titans +125

December 6

Point spread: Chargers -2

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chargers -130, Titans +110

Early pick: Titans +2.5

The Chargers have the worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry to opponents. The Titans’ offense centers around Derrick Henry. Two plus two — this is going to be a tough matchup for the LA defense, and the Chargers have not won a matchup by over 2.5 points in more than a month.