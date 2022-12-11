Opening odds for Bengals vs. Bucs matchup in Week 15

The NFL is working through the Week 14 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Bengals and Bucs will face off this coming week at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals redeemed themselves with a 23-10 win over the Browns after losing to Cleveland in late October. Joe Burrow passed for two touchdowns, and Samaje Perine found the end zone for a third score. The Bengals and Ravens are both 9-4 atop the AFC North, but Baltimore has the head-to-head advantage.

The Bucs lost an ugly game to the 49ers to drop to 6-7. They remain in first place in the NFC South, but cannot put things away and are scuffling in a big way. There are going to be a lot of questions surrounding who gets playing time at quarterback going forward.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Bucs in their Week 15 matchup.

December 11

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -180, Bucs +155

December 6

Point spread: Bengals -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Bucs +110

Early pick: Bengals -3.5

The Bucs will be better than they were in Week 14 and the Bengals won’t have as much resistance defensively as the 49ers, but Joe Burrow will be licking his chops looking at what Brock Purdy did to this defense. Tampa Bay will keep it close for a while before Cincinnati pulls away late.