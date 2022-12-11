Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Running back Isiah Pacheco has been impressive in his first year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nobody expected a seventh-round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft would be having that much success this season. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Through 12 games, Pacheco has 111 carries for 521 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been their RB1 in the run game. But it has been surprising that they haven’t used him in the passing game more. Selecting Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round a few years back may not have been the best pick, but Pacheco could be their RB1 moving forward and that would make them feel much better about the Edwards-Helaire pick.

The Broncos' defense has not been their issue this season. They have had some struggles against the run, but the defense is on the field so much because of the offensive struggles. They’re allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. This could be another big week for Pacheco in Denver.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pacheco should start.