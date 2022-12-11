Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Running back Jerk McKinnon has had a good season with the Kansas City Chiefs this year. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire going to the IR, McKinnon has been their top receiving running back. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

McKinnon is used in passing game a ton, while Pacheco is used in the run game. He has 47 carries for 200 yards this season. He also has 31 receptions for 247 yards and two receiving touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do when Clyde Edwards-Helaire gets back. I would guess Pacheco stays as RB1.

The Broncos' defense could be really good if the offense weren't so bad. Against the run, they’re allowing 120.1 rushing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. Their struggling offense forced them to trade away Bradley Chubb who would’ve still been in Denver if this team was competitive. I expect them to limit McKinnon this week.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McKinnon should sit.