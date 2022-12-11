JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t having a great season, but he has a decent role in the Kansas City Chiefs offense. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in the offseason hoping to prove himself for a big deal in the upcoming offseason. We look at his Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Through 11 games, Smith-Schuster has 52 receptions for 688 yards and two touchdowns. Health has always been an issue for him, but he has been on the field a ton this year. He only missed one game and that was with a concussion. If he can finish the year strong and go on a playoff run with the Chiefs, he could get a big multi-year deal during free agency.

The Broncos' defense hasn’t gotten any help from their offense. Guys like Patrick Surtain on the defense deserve better. They're allowing 184.5 passing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. While it’s not a great matchup for Smith-Schuster, I expect a bounce-back game from him in this one.

Start or sit in Week 14?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Smith-Schuster should start.